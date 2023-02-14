The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will kick off on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium with a thrilling match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians.

There will be a total of 11 games played at each of the two stadiums, DY Patil and Brabourne.

On March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, the league stage's final game will be played between UP Warriors and Delhi Capitals.

On March 24, the DY Patil Stadium will host the WPL 2023 Eliminator.

On March 26, the Women's Premier League's championship game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium.

The Women's Premier League will consist of a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games that will be played over the course of 23 days, according to the BCCI's media release.

At the DY Patil Stadium, the historic women's T20 league will kick off on March 4. In the Women's Premier League's inaugural game in Mumbai, the Mumbai Indians will square off against the Gujarat Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will play Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 5 (Sunday), while UP Warriorz will play their season opener against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.

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