India's women's cricket team suffered a disappointing exit after their campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 ended in the group stage of the ICC tournament for the first time in eight years.

The Women in Blue were shown the exit with a nine-run defeat to Australia, followed by New Zealand's subsequent victory over Pakistan, which officially sealed India's fate.

India finished in third place in Group A with four points after losing two matches against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Australia topped the group as it won all four games while New Zealand finished second with six points from four games.

The match marks India's earliest exit since their group-stage eliminations in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

In the last three editions, India had consistently reached the semifinals, including a memorable run to the final in 2020.

New Zealand stormed into the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup, eliminating both India and Pakistan in the process. Pakistan's bold attempt to chase down 111 in just 10.4 overs ended disastrously, as they were bowled out for a mere 56 runs.