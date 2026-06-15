Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India outclass Pakistan by 64 runs in tournament opener

India began their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Pakistan by 64 runs in front of a packed crowd at Edgbaston on June 14.

Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and a record-breaking five-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma guided India to a comprehensive victory in the high-voltage encounter.

After being put under early pressure, India recovered to post 170 for 6, their highest-ever T20 World Cup total against Pakistan. Mandhana anchored the innings with a superb 68, while Richa Ghosh provided the finishing flourish with a blistering 34 off just 17 deliveries.

Pakistan's chase began brightly as openers Muneeba Ali and Gul Feroza raced to 37 without loss in the first four overs. However, India's bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma, wrested control of the contest through disciplined spin bowling and sharp fielding.

Deepti struck twice in quick succession to remove Gul Feroza and Ayesha Zafar before producing a crucial direct hit from short third to run out the well-set Muneeba Ali for 41. The dismissal triggered a dramatic collapse as Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to recover.

Pakistan eventually folded for 106 in 17 overs. Deepti finished with outstanding figures of 5 for 10, becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 International history. Debutant spinner Shree Charani also impressed, claiming 3 for 21.

Earlier, India suffered an early setback after losing Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues inside four overs, slipping to 18 for 2. Mandhana then rebuilt the innings alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed a steady 36. The pair stabilized the innings before Mandhana reached a fluent half-century off 34 balls.

Pakistan missed several opportunities in the field, dropping Mandhana twice as she capitalized on the reprieves to play a match-defining knock. After her dismissal for 68, India briefly lost momentum, with three wickets falling for just 14 runs.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the closing stages as Ghosh launched a late assault. She hammered four boundaries and a six during a rapid-fire innings, helping India collect 60 runs in the final six overs. A particularly expensive over from Tasmia Rubab yielded 23 runs as India's total surged beyond 170.

Pakistan's reply never regained momentum after the middle-order collapse. India's spinners tightened the screws throughout the middle overs, conceding few scoring opportunities and steadily dismantling the batting lineup.

For her match-winning all-round contribution with the ball and in the field, Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Match as India secured a valuable victory and a significant boost to their net run rate in what is widely regarded as the tournament's toughest group.