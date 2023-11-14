Former England football team captain David Beckham will be in attendance for the India vs New Zealand semi-final of the World Cup 2023 campaign at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

The Indian team will be taking on the Blackcaps in a repeat of the 2019 semi-final at the iconic ground in Mumbai. New Zealand are aiming to make it to their third straight ODI World Cup final, while India will be looking for revenge for the defeat in Manchester.

India have been in prime form during the 2023 campaign as they won all their nine matches, including the one against the Blackcaps in Dharamshala. A 95 from Virat Kohli helped India win the match by four wickets.

Mohammed Shami had picked up five wickets earlier in the game to ensure New Zealand were restricted and bundled out for just 273 runs. India were able to chase the target down with 12 balls to spare.

Following the loss to India, New Zealand went on a four-game losing streak, before pipping Pakistan for the final semi-final spot following a thumping win over Sri Lanka.

India would defeat England, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the Netherlands after the clash with New Zealand to finish at the top of the points table.

The match in Mumbai is expected to have a lot of star power with some big names present in the Wankhede stadium during the game. Now, it has been confirmed that former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Beckham will also be present for the match.

The former will be present for the game as the goodwill ambassador of UNICEF.

The match between India and New Zealand will start at 2 PM IST with the toss expected to take place half an hour before.