In a nail-biting encounter at the World Cup 2023 final, Australia emerged triumphant, clinching the championship title after a riveting clash against India chasing 240 runs.

Australia, the five-time champions, showcased their resilience as they beat India in a low-scoring final that kept cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The Australian skipper, Pat Cummins, won the crucial toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that ultimately paid off for the team.

The Indian innings began with explosive batting from Rohit Sharma, who got off to a rocket start. However, Mitchell Starc's early breakthrough dismissed the in-form Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli joined Rohit in a valiant effort, but Rohit fell just three runs short of his half-century, caught brilliantly by Travis Head off Glenn Maxwell.

Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne played pivotal roles in Australia's bowling attack, causing consistent trouble for the Indian batsmen. Pat Cummins got the crucial wicket of Shreyas Iyer, disrupting India's middle order. Despite KL Rahul's fifty and a last stand effort by Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, India could only manage to post a total of 240 runs in 50 overs.