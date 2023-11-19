The toss for the final match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match has taken place. Australia has won the toss and has decided to bowl first. The decision was taken by Australian captain Pat Cummins.

The final match is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as India and Australia are all set to face off for the final clash in a short while.

India today hopes to lift the World Cup for the third time and avenge the humiliation which it suffered at the hands of the Aussies in 2003.

Cricket fans today are eager to watch in action the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who have taken the opposition teams by storm. From Australia, Cummins, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Mitchell Starc will look to make a difference as the two teams meet in the World Cup final for the first time since 2003.