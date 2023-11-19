With just few hours left before a high voltage action unfolds as the Men in Blue are set to face Australia once again in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The much-awaited showdown will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India has made it to the final after a resounding 70-run triumph over New Zealand in the first semifinal in Mumbai. This is India's fourth World Cup final, with victories in 1983 and 2011 and a single loss in 2003 to Australia in South Africa by 125 runs.

The Indian team, in pursuit of their third title, is eager to make amends for the painful defeat to Australia in Johannesburg. Ricky Ponting's unbeaten 140 off 121 balls powered Australia to a formidable 359/2, with Harbhajan Singh taking both wickets.

Despite contributions of 82 off 81 from Virender Sehwag and 47 runs in 57 balls from Rahul Dravid, who is now the head coach, India faced a tough challenge from bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee, and was restricted to 234 runs, losing by a significant 125 runs.

The Men in Blue dominated the league table, winning all nine matches, before clinching a 70-run victory over New Zealand in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Australia secured the third position in the group stage of the cricket tournament, with seven wins and two losses. After initial defeats against India and South Africa, the team demonstrated resilience by winning seven consecutive matches in the league stage, culminating in a three-wicket victory over South Africa in the second semi-final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Rohit Sharma and his Men in Blue aiming for their third World Cup title, emphasized the importance of maintaining calm under pressure. This was evident in the match against South Africa in Chennai, where, despite a shaky start, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli's partnership ensured a crucial win for the team. Sharma, during a press conference, acknowledged the need for adaptability in the game, stating his readiness to alter his playing style as per the team's requirements.