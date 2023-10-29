In a thrilling encounter at the World Cup 2023, Team India continued its impressive streak, clinching their sixth consecutive victory by defeating England by a resounding 100-run margin.

The match held at Lucknow's Cricket Stadium saw Team India's bowlers wreak havoc on England's batting order, especially on a challenging pitch. The opening 10 overs set the tone for the match, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami delivering a relentless assault on England's top order. Bumrah initiated the carnage by taking two wickets in two balls, and Shami followed up with a repeat performance, leaving England reeling. Notably, Ben Stokes and Joe Root were dismissed for ducks, while Dawid Malan (16) and Jonny Bairstow (14) failed to make substantial contributions.

England struggled throughout their innings, with Ravindra Jadeja also claiming a key wicket when he dismissed Chris Woakes for just 10 runs. The only resistance came from Liam Livingstone, who fought valiantly against the formidable Indian bowling attack. England found themselves at seven down before reaching the hundred-run mark, with Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge in Lucknow.

Earlier in the day, India posted a competitive total of 229 for 9 after England's captain, Jos Buttler, chose to field. Rohit Sharma's elegant innings of 87 runs and Suryakumar Yadav's 49 were the standout performances that set the foundation for India's score.

Kuldeep Yadav delivered a mesmerizing delivery to remove Jos Buttler, and Bumrah continued his fiery spell, dismissing Dawid Malan and Joe Root on consecutive deliveries. Shami returned to clean up Ben Stokes and claim the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, further cementing India's dominance.

The contrasting styles of play between India and England have led to dramatically different outcomes in the World Cup, placing them at opposite ends of the points table. India continues its impressive 100 percent win record.