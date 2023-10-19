One of the biggest clashes of the ICC World Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh, is all set to take place today.

Apart from the Pakistan trajectory, India's on field rivalry with Bangladesh is also something to watch out for and attracts attention from fans all over. The two neighbours have an exciting history, resulting in action-packed and often thrilling games.

Once considered a push-over during its debate in 2007, Bangladesh surprised everyone by defeating India back then. In the last 5 ODI games too, Bangladesh holds the edge over India, winning 3 of the 5 matches.

In the ICC World Cup, India holds a 3-1 record against Bangladesh. While India will today play to keep its winning streak, Bangladesh will fight to recover from its two recent losses and carry on in the tournament.

India started their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia in Chennai. In its second match, India defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets. India beat arch rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets in their third match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their ODI World Cup campaign with an impressive 6-wicket win over Afghanistan. This was followed by two back-to-back losses in their matches with England and New Zealand.

Here are the details related to the India vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023 match you need to keep in mind ahead of the match:

Where is the venue for the India vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup match?

India Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will India Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

India Vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match will start at 2:00 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match in India?

The match will be telecast on all Star Sports channels such as SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD).

Where to watch free live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup match?

India Vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match Free Live Streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.