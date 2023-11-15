The stage is set for the first semi-final match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. India will be locking horns with New Zealand, in which fans across the country are hoping the Men in Blue will sail trough triumphantly to the finals given their record in the tournament so far.

India and New Zealand are definitely not equals as they are set to spar against each other. Team India has finished at the top of the table with an undefeated run in the ongoing world cup. India is currently leading the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with 18 points and a run rate of +2.570. India will look forward to continue their perfect streak on to the final match.

New Zealand, on the other hand, scraped through to the knockouts with five wins and losses against all the other three teams. The Kiwis, on their part, are looking to demolish India's perfect record so far and throw the home boys out of the tournament in what they are hoping to create the biggest upset in the series so far.

India's Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma(captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

News Zealand's Probable Playing XI

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Where is the Venue?

The match is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Timing of the Match

The match is set to being at 2 pm today. The toss for the match will take place hour an hour ahead of the match.

Which Channel to watch the Match?

The match will be broadcast at the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where to Watch Live Streaming?

The match can be watched live streaming in the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for free.

