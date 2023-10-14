The time is almost here for the biggest clash of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It's India versus Pakistan, the big daddy of all clashes in the cricketing world. And it is all set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams are forging into the tournament while piggy backing on two wins in two games so far. India's opening match saw them beat Australia. This was followed by the Men in Blue thrashing Afghanistan in their second game. Pakistan, on the other hand, survived the onslaught of Netherlands. This was then followed by the Pakistanis beating Sri Lanka in a thriller of a match, which also saw them avenge their Asia Cup defeat.

India is having the edge in head-to-head rivalry, given their resounding 7-0 score line against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history. Of these, two matches happened on Indian soil. One was won by 39 runs in the quarterfinal in 1996 and the other was won by 29 runs in the semifinal in 2011.

Pakistan meanwhile have won 19 of their 30 ODI matches against India on India soil. However, these past records won't matter much as the visiting Pakistanis are looking to upset India's record in the ODI World Cup format today.

One question that has been haunting fans today is whether Shubman Gill will play or not? Well, the chances are quite high as Gill has recovered from his bout of dengue and there is “99 per cent” that he would be available for the game against Pakistan today. If Gill indeed makes it to the match today, then Ishan Kishan will have to sit out. India will also have to think about adding an extra batting opting in Ashwin or a fast bowler in Mohammed Shami.

Here are the details related to the India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023 match you need to keep in mind ahead of the match:

Where is the venue for the India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match is going to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What is the timing for the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss is set to take place at 1:30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match in India?

The India vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch free live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The India vs Pakistan match will live stream for free on Disney+Hotstar on mobile.