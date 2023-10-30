The Pakistan cricket set-up is facing a deepening crisis as the national team's performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 takes a nosedive. In a stunning development, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has tendered his resignation as the chief selector, raising serious concerns over the integrity of the team selection process.

The shock resignation came after Pakistan's senior men's team endured a disheartening four-match losing streak in the ongoing World Cup. Inzamam-ul-Haq, who had been at the helm of the selection committee, cited concerns over allegations of conflict of interest in the selection of players for the prestigious tournament.

In his resignation letter addressed to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf, Inzamam expressed his disappointment over the perceived lack of transparency and fairness in the team selection process. The sudden departure of the former cricketing great further exacerbates the mounting turmoil within Pakistan's cricketing circles.