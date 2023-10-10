India batter Shubman Gill has been hospitalised in Chennai after he contracted dengue a few days ago. As per reports, Gill's platelet count dropped ahead of India's match against Afghanistan. The batter has been kept in the hospital as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, BCCI's medical team is monitoring his health.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier confirmed that the batter was not going to leave for Delhi for the match with Afghanistan, and would be under the supervision of the medical team.

With his, Gill, who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next bout against Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11.

Gill, one of India's current best batsman, was expected to be a crucial part of the Indian team in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

However, a bout of dengue pulled the batter out of India's opener against Australia in Chennai. The recent development also casts doubts on Gill's participation in India's match against Pakistan, set to be played in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Gill's absence is expected to be filled by Ishan Kishan who will open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Both openers failed in the opening match against Australia, scoring ducks. India were slowed down in their chase of 200 runs against the Aussies, but Virat Kohli and KL Rahul guided the side to a victory.