Virat Kohli's unbeaten century has set the stage for India's formidable target of 326 runs against South Africa in the thrilling ODI match at the iconic Eden Gardens.

As the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and elected to bat, the Eden Gardens was treated to a cricketing spectacle. Rohit Sharma, opening the innings, provided India with a scorching start, hammering 40 runs off just 24 deliveries, instilling early momentum in the Indian innings.

However, the showstopper of the day was Virat Kohli, who reached a milestone in his illustrious career by equalling the world record for the most One Day International (ODI) centuries held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli's majestic unbeaten 101 runs came off 119 balls, a masterclass of timing and skill. His century was studded with exquisite drives and nimble footwork, leaving the spectators in awe.

Kohli's partnership with Shreyas Iyer was the centerpiece of India's innings. Together, they stitched a vital 134-run stand for the third wicket before Iyer was dismissed for a commendable 77 runs, showcasing his class and promise on the international stage.

In their 50 overs, India posted a formidable total of 326/5, setting a target of 327 runs for South Africa, with Ravindra Jadeja holding the fort at the other end as the fifth wicket fell. The crowd at Eden Gardens roared in approval as Kohli notched up his century, and the Indian team demonstrated their batting prowess.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric, and the cricketing world was abuzz with excitement, witnessing Kohli's extraordinary feat. As he equalled the iconic Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries, it's a moment that will go down in history, etching Kohli's name among the greatest cricketing legends.