World Cup chess: Second game between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen ends in draw
After an hour and a half of play, the encounter culminated in a harmonious draw after 30 moves. The two competitors, despite their fierce rivalry, agreed to settle for a quiet outcome.
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen on August 23.
After an hour and a half of play, the encounter culminated in a harmonious draw after 30 moves. The two competitors, despite their fierce rivalry, agreed to settle for a quiet outcome.
The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on August 24.
The coveted championship title hangs in the balance as Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa gear up for an intense showdown.
Carlsen, commanding the white pieces, executed a solid game plan against Praggnanandhaa while the young Indian prodigy adeptly navigated the complexities of the game and held his ground, resulting in a balanced position that led to the draw.
Interestingly, the first encounter on August 22 had also concluded without a clear winner after an arduous four-hour match that extended over 70 moves.
Just days ago, the 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa stunned the chess world by defeating world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana in the semifinals via a tie-break, securing his spot in the championship match against Carlsen.
With this, Praggnanandhaa, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.
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