India has set a target of 241 for Australia in the final match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023. The Indian batting line up managed to score a total of 240 runs at the loss of all wickets.

The match saw Australia electing to bowl in the final match, which is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

With half centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma getting out at 47, rest of the Indian batting lineup struggled to take the score to targets which they have managed for most of the World Cup tournament.

Australia will now chase the target of 241 even as India will be banking on its bowlers, especially the likes of Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, among others.