The day has arrived. The finale of the grand war of cricket is finally here. India and Australia are all set to knock off against each other in the final match today. India today hopes to lift the World Cup for the third time and avenge the humiliation which it suffered at the hands of the Aussies in 2003.

The Rohit Sharma-led India team and Pat Cummins-led Australia team will meet in the 50-over World Cup title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Cricket fans today are eager to watch in action the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who have taken the opposition teams by storm. From Australia, Cummins, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, and Mitchell Starc will look to make a difference as the two teams meet in the World Cup final for the first time since 2003.

When is India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday (November 19th).

Where is India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final being played?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final start?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final will start at 2 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final in India?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final will have a live broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of the India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final for free?

The India vs Australia, ODI World Cup 2023 final match will live stream for free on Disney+ Hotstar on mobile.

