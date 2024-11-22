The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has officially approved the launch of the World Super Kabaddi League (WSKL) in 2025. Organised by SJ Uplift Kabaddi Private Limited, the league is set to feature players from IKF member nations and aims to elevate kabaddi to a global stage.

The South East Asian Kabaddi Federation (SEAKF) and the Kabaddi Association of Thailand are key collaborators in this initiative. Earlier in August, SEAKF granted SJ Uplift Kabaddi Pvt Ltd exclusive rights to manage the league for 15 years, ensuring its long-term growth.

The WSKL will include a player auction, giving athletes from participating nations a chance to compete in the international arena. The IKF commended the organising body's dedication, calling the initiative a significant step in promoting the traditional sport.

"Starting a kabaddi league requires exceptional organisational skills and a commitment to the sport. This effort will inspire young athletes and contribute to kabaddi's global recognition," the IKF stated.

With endorsements from both SEAKF and the Kabaddi Association of Thailand, the WSKL promises to be a landmark event in the Kabaddi calendar.