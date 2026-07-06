'Worth the 28-year wait!': Haaland fires Norway into historic World Cup quarter-finals

Norway produced the biggest result in their football history by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to book a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

The final whistle at MetLife Stadium sparked jubilant scenes as thousands of Norwegian fans broke into the country's famous 'Viking Row' celebration. This time, it was match-winner Erling Haaland who led the chants, standing at the front with a drum after scoring both goals that ended Brazil's campaign.

Captain Martin Ødegaard had led the celebration after Norway's Round of 32 victory, but the honour went to Haaland following his decisive display against the South American giants.

The Manchester City striker later marked the occasion on X with a photograph captioned, "Well well well" followed by a smiling emoji. He later added another post, writing, "Worth the 28-year wait!"

Brazil controlled large spells of the match and had the opportunity to take the lead when Kristoffer Ajer was adjudged to have fouled Matheus Cunha inside the penalty area. However, goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland produced a crucial save to deny Bruno Guimarães from the spot and keep the contest level.

Carlo Ancelotti's side continued to dominate possession after the interval, but Nyland remained outstanding between the posts as Norway absorbed sustained pressure.

The breakthrough arrived in the 79th minute after substitute Andreas Schjelderup made an immediate impact. His precise cross found Haaland, who headed home to put Norway in front. The striker struck again soon afterwards, calmly finishing with his left foot beyond Alisson Becker to double the advantage.

Brazil pulled one back deep into stoppage time when Neymar converted a penalty after Leo Østigård was penalised for a challenge on Casemiro. The late goal, however, was not enough to prevent Brazil's elimination.

The victory also extended Norway's unbeaten run against Brazil to five matches and secured a place in the quarter-finals, where Ståle Solbakken's side will face either Mexico or England.

Haaland's brace took his tally to seven goals in the tournament, drawing level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Golden Boot.