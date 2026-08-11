‘Would not be able to make it to Shillong’: Tiger Shroff pulls out of Durand Cup clash

Tiger Shroff will miss Mumbay FC’s Durand Cup 2026 group match against Nongkseh SS&CC in Shillong on August 11 after a last-minute work commitment forced him to pull out of the fixture.

The 36-year-old actor had been registered in Mumbay FC’s squad for its maiden Durand Cup campaign and had earlier confirmed that he would travel to Shillong for the match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

However, Shroff announced his withdrawal in a video shared on Mumbay FC’s Instagram account.

“Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I would not be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” Shroff said.

“I was really looking forward to playing for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I would not be able to make it,” he added, wishing the team well for the remainder of the tournament.

“The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys,” Shroff said.

Mumbay FC head into their final Group E fixture against Nongkseh after a difficult start to their Durand Cup campaign. The team suffered 5-0 defeats against both Langsning FC and Shillong Lajong in their opening two matches.

For Shroff, the match would have marked another appearance in a football career that began after his entry into Bollywood. The actor has previously spoken about his childhood ambition of becoming a professional footballer and has often cited Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo as an inspiration.

Shroff made his professional football debut for Mumbay FC in October 2024, featuring in the club’s 1-0 win over Bombay Gymkhana in the Mumbai Premier League, the seventh tier of Indian domestic football.

The son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff, Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. He has since appeared in films including Baaghi, War and Ganapath, while building a reputation for his action sequences, dancing and fitness.