In a thrilling encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the Gujarat Giants faced yet another setback in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2024 as they succumbed to their third consecutive defeat, this time against the UP Warriorz by 6 wickets on Friday, March 1.

Led by skipper Alyssa Healy, the Giants struggled to build a formidable total, managing only 143 runs, a target that the Warriorz chased down with ease, all thanks to a heroic innings by Grace Harris.

Winning the toss, the Warriorz opted to chase, a strategy in line with the prevailing trend in the WPL 2024. Their decision paid off handsomely as their bowling attack, led by the formidable Sophie Ecclestone, dominated the first innings, restricting the Giants' batswomen.

Despite a promising start in the powerplay, the Giants faltered to maintain momentum. Captain Beth Mooney and opener Laura Wolvaardt fell prey to Ecclestone's cunning bowling, leaving the Giants reeling. Only Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner managed notable contributions, with scores of 35 off 26 balls and 30 off 17 balls, respectively.

The Giants' total proved insufficient to contain the strong batting lineup of the UP Warriorz. Grace Harris emerged as the star of the match, crafting a magnificent unbeaten innings of 60 runs off just 33 balls, securing victory for her team. With 9 fours and 2 sixes to her name, Harris showcased her prowess, earning the coveted orange cap in the WPL 2024.

Despite early setbacks in the tournament against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, the Warriorz have shown resilience and determination, bouncing back with impressive performances. The Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, find themselves in dire need of a turnaround to salvage their season.