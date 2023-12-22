Wrestler Bajrang Punia on December 22 left his Padma Shri award on Kartavya Path after being unable to secure a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally return the prestigious honor. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm following Punia's announcement on social media expressing his intent to relinquish the award.

Punia, eager to hand over the Padma Shri directly to the Prime Minister, faced a hurdle when he was denied access without a prior appointment. Undeterred, he decided to leave the award near South Block on Kartavya Path.

The wrestler's decision to return the Padma Shri came in the wake of Sanjay Singh's appointment as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Singh assumed the role after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP and former WFI president, stepped down amidst allegations of sexual harassment by several female wrestlers.

The Padma Shri was reportedly taken by police personnel stationed at Kartavya Path, as confirmed by the team member.

This development follows a series of events in May when Punia, along with fellow wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malikkh, considered immersing their medals in the Ganges in protest. The protest was against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and although initially planned, it was averted after intervention by senior Jat leaders and coaches.

Naresh Tikait, leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), took charge of the wrestlers' medals during the protest.

In a related development, Sakshee Malikkh also announced her decision to quit wrestling on December 21 following Sanjay Singh's election as WFI president.