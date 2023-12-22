To express his dissatisfaction with the recent Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, accomplished wrestler Bajrang Punia has decided to return his Padma Shri award as a mark of protest. Punia, a Commonwealth Games medalist, addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining his concerns about the election results and the persistent issues within the wrestling community.

Punia, in his letter, highlighted the ongoing turmoil within the wrestling community, particularly addressing the accusations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh, the former chief of WFI. The wrestler expressed disappointment over the lack of action, even after a protest earlier in the year by female wrestlers accusing Singh of misconduct.

The letter emphasized that despite promises of justice from the government, no FIR was filed against Singh. Punia recounted the challenges faced during the 40-day protest, including the vandalization of their protest site and the pressure exerted on the protestors.

The recent WFI elections on December 21 saw the return of Brij Bhushan Singh's influence, with his close associate Sanjay Singh elected as the president. The election results led to the retirement announcement of 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, who cited concerns over the security of women wrestlers under the new leadership.

Punia expressed his deep sadness over the turn of events, stating, "Today the sadness weighs more. And the reason is a woman wrestler left the sport because of her security." The wrestler acknowledged the honors bestowed upon him by the government, including the Padma Shri, Arjuna, and Khel Ratna awards but indicated that the current circumstances weighed heavily on him.