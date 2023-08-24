The United World Wrestling (UWW) has taken the decision to suspend the membership of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) indefinitely.

The WFI's inability to conduct the required elections led to the UWW taking this action.

The WFI's elections have been severely delayed due to a number of problems that have arisen. Elections for the federation, which oversees wrestling in India, were planned for June 2023.

However, a series of demonstrations by Indian wrestlers and legal lawsuits from several state units have caused the polls to be continuously postponed.

