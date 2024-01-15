In a spectacular display of skill and determination, Yashasvi Jaiswal shone on the cricketing stage, guiding India to victory against Afghanistan in the second T20I on Sunday. Jaiswal's explosive half-century, coupled with an impressive partnership with Virat Kohli, sealed a six-wicket win for the home team at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma as an opener, the 22-year-old left-hander showcased his prowess by scoring a brilliant 68 off 34 balls. Reflecting on his performance, Jaiswal expressed his enjoyment of batting on a favorable pitch.

"Kaafi maza aaya batting karne me, aur wicket bhi kaafi accha tha. Humare pass accha target tha toh mere dimaag me ye hi tha ki ek accha start dena hai team ko aur uss ke hisaab se agar mai accha start deta hoon toh continue rakkhon aur acche shots khelte rahoon jis pe runs aate rahe," Jaiswal shared in a post-match interview.

The young batsman's partnership with Virat Kohli proved to be pivotal in India's successful chase of 173 runs. Jaiswal and Kohli's collaboration added 57 runs to the scoreboard, helping the team recover after the early loss of captain Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal, in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), spoke about the privilege of playing alongside the legendary Virat Kohli.

“Actually, it is always a pleasure to play with Virat bhaiya. It’s an honour to play with him. We were having conversations like where we can play and what shots we can play on this wicket,” Jaiswal revealed.

The explosive batting display, combined with Shivam Dube's unbeaten knock of 63 off 32 balls, secured a resounding victory for Team India. With 26 balls to spare, India is now poised to aim for a whitewash against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I scheduled for Wednesday, January 17. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await another thrilling performance from the young Indian squad.