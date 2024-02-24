In the ongoing India vs England Test series, 22-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, adding yet another feather to his cap during the Ranchi Test. Following his consecutive double centuries, Jaiswal showcased his prowess once again by notching up a crucial half-century in the fourth match of the series.

Facing a disciplined English bowling attack on Day 2 of the Ranchi Test, Jaiswal exhibited resilience after the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma. Teaming up with Shubman Gill, he steadied the Indian innings with a determined knock. The young batter showcased patience and skill, reaching his fifty in 89 balls while batting alongside Rajat Patidar. Jaiswal sealed his milestone with a single off Shoaib Bashir.

In achieving this milestone, Jaiswal joined an exclusive club, matching the likes of Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. He became only the third Indian cricketer in the annals of Test cricket to amass 600 runs against England in a single Test series. Rahul Dravid initially achieved this feat in 2002 during an away series, while Kohli accomplished it during a home series in 2016/17.

Jaiswal's journey to this special milestone culminated when he surpassed the 55-run mark in the 40th over of the game, solidifying his position among cricketing greats.

Jaiswal's consistent performance not only underscores his talent but also signals a promising future for Indian cricket. As the series progresses, all eyes remain on this young prodigy to continue his remarkable run and etch his name further into the annals of cricketing history.