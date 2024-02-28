Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a career-best position climbing three spots to secure the 12th position in the latest batting chart released on Wednesday, February 28. This remarkable ascent saw him surpassing India's Test captain and opening partner, Rohit Sharma, who now stands at No. 13 in the rankings for men's Test batters.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar performance in the Test series against England played a pivotal role in his rise. The young left-handed opener accumulated an impressive 655 runs in the first four Tests of the five-match series, securing the top spot in the batting charts. Notably, Jaiswal's achievement includes two double hundreds, matching Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in a bilateral series against England in Test cricket.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal's ascent is a highlight, Virat Kohli remains the highest-ranked Indian Test batter. However, the former captain experienced a slight dip, moving down two spots to No. 9 in the latest rankings. Kohli had initially withdrawn from the first two Tests and later opted out of the entire series due to paternity leave after becoming a father to a baby boy named Akaay on February 15, with his wife Anushka Sharma.

The reshuffling in the ICC Test Rankings reflects the dynamic performances and contributions of Indian cricketers, with Jaiswal's remarkable rise and Kohli's continued prominence despite his absence during the series.