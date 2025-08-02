India take 52-run lead at Stumps on day 2 as Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 51

India ended Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at 75/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten 51 giving the hosts a 52-run lead at stumps on August 1.

India lost opener KL Rahul (7) and Sai Sudharsan (11) but conveniently erased a 23-run first innings deficit, largely due to Jaiswal’s positive approach with the bat.

Rahul was removed by Josh Tongue while Gus Atkinson accounted for Sudharsan.

Jaiswal was accompanied by night watchman Akash Deep (4 not out) when the stumps were drawn.

Earlier, England replied with 247 against India’s 224 in the first essay, taking a slender lead.

Brief scores: India 224 & 75/2 in 18 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 51 not out; Josh Tongue 1/25) England: 247 all out in 51.2 overs (Zak Crawley 64, Harry Brook 53 ; Mohammed Siraj 4/86, Prasidh Krishna 4/62.