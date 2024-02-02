In a display of maturity and skill beyond his 22 years, Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the spotlight on the opening day of India's second Test against England at Visakhapatnam, earning accolades from former England skipper Alastair Cook. The young opener's resilient knock of 179 not out saved India's blushes as the experienced batters struggled to make their mark on a good batting pitch.

Despite losing key wickets, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, India posted a competitive total of 336 on Day 1, thanks to Jaiswal's stellar performance. His second Test century, achieved off 151 deliveries, showcased a blend of strong intent and skillful batting against a formidable English bowling lineup.

Impressed by Jaiswal's composure, Alastair Cook lauded the batter's maturity, describing it as an innings that surpassed his age. "He's delivered when his side needed it. It was an innings of maturity and skill beyond his 22 years," remarked Cook.

While praising Jaiswal, Cook didn't shy away from criticizing the rest of India's batting lineup, referring to it as 'fragile' after being 158-6 on a favorable wicket. The former skipper highlighted Jaiswal's standout performance, emphasizing that without him, the fragility of the Indian batting order became apparent.

Looking ahead to Day 2, Cook suggested a tactical approach for the English bowlers against Jaiswal. He proposed bowling wider to the batter, acknowledging the potential risk of leaking runs but seeing it as a worthwhile chance to dismiss the young opener.

India concluded Day 1 with a total of 336/6 on the scoreboard, with Rehan Ahmed and debutant Shohaib Bashir claiming two wickets each, while James Anderson and Hartley secured one wicket apiece.