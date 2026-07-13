Yastika Bhatia creates history, becomes first Indian woman to score Test century at Lord’s

Yastika Bhatia created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to score a Test century at Lord’s, producing a memorable 113-run knock against England to etch her name on the iconic venue’s honours board.

The Indian left-hander achieved the landmark feat in the second innings of the one-off Test, becoming the first woman to register a Test hundred at the historic ground since women’s Test cricket began at Lord’s.

Resuming her innings on 39 not out on Day 3, Bhatia displayed remarkable composure and reached her maiden Test century off 145 deliveries with a classy drive through extra cover. Her innings featured 14 boundaries before she was dismissed while attempting to attack England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

As she walked back to the pavilion, Bhatia received a standing ovation from spectators and members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), while England players also applauded her historic effort.

The century marked a remarkable comeback for Bhatia, who returned to international cricket earlier this year after recovering from knee surgery. She had started India’s England tour with a half-century in the opening T20I before delivering the biggest innings of her Test career.

Bhatia’s knock, along with Smriti Mandhana’s 70 and Richa Ghosh’s unbeaten 50, helped India declare at 341/7 in the second innings, setting England a target of 457 runs.

Earlier in the match, India pacer Kranti Gaud also made history by becoming the first woman cricketer to feature on the Lord’s honours board for a Test five-wicket haul after taking 5/37 in England’s first innings.

At stumps on Day 3, England were struggling at 130/6, needing 327 more runs for victory as India moved closer to a memorable win.