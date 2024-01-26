Former India captain Anil Kumble has raised concerns about the technique of young batsman Shubman Gill following his dismissal for a modest score during the ongoing 1st Test against England in Hyderabad. Gill, resuming from his overnight score of 14, was caught for 23 by England debutant Tom Hartley. Kumble, speaking during the lunch break on Day 2, highlighted the importance of strike rotation, especially against spinners.

Gill's attempt to swat Hartley resulted in a catch at mid-wicket, granting the left-arm spinner his maiden Test wicket. Kumble, known for his astute cricketing insights, drew parallels with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid, emphasizing the need for Gill to play with softer hands against spin.

"Un par dabaav badhta gaya aur vo strike rotate nahi kar paaye (The pressure kept on growing, and he couldn't rotate strike). He will have to learn this. If he wants to bat at no. 3, especially on Indian tracks where spinners will cause trouble, he will have to rotate strikes," said Kumble during an interview with Sports 18.

Kumble further stressed the importance of adopting a strategic approach to batting against spin, citing the need for Gill to incorporate the ability to rotate the strike seamlessly. He advised Gill to follow the footsteps of legends like Pujara and Dravid, who mastered the art of playing at no. 3 throughout their careers.

Despite Gill's dismissal, KL Rahul's composed half-century became the focal point as India reached 222 for three at lunch on Day 2, narrowing the gap against England. Resuming from their overnight score of 119 for one, India now trails England by 24 runs. KL Rahul (55*) and Shreyas Iyer (34*) showcased resilience at the crease, steering India to a solid position in the match.

The English spinners produced a commendable effort on Day 2, but Rahul's confident and well-timed innings displayed a sense of assurance acquired from his recent century against South Africa at Centurion earlier this month.