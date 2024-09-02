India's Yogesh Kathuniya secured his second consecutive Paralympics silver medal at Paris 2024 on September 2. Kathuniya delivered a season-best throw of 42.22 meters in the men's discus throw F56 final, finishing just behind Brazil's Claudiney Batista, who clinched gold with a record-breaking throw of 46.86 meters.

The 27-year-old para-athlete, who had previously won silver at Tokyo 2020 and the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe earlier this year, once again demonstrated his consistency on the global stage. Claudiney Batista, the defending champion, achieved a historic hat-trick of Paralympic golds with his fifth attempt, setting a new Games record.

Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis claimed the bronze medal with a best throw of 41.32 meters. The F56 classification is a seated field event for athletes with disabilities, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries.