Manali Sinha from Assam has clinched a gold medal in the 35+ Women’s Singles and Doubles in the Yonex Sunrise All India Masters Ranking Badminton Tournament 2023.

The event was organized by Udaipur Badminton Association under the aegis of the Rajasthan Badminton Association and Badminton Association of India from 17th to 24th January 2023.

Sinha is an employee of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and is currently deployed in Guwahati.

On the hand, Assam's Sumitra Pujari has also bagged Gold Medal in the 40 Plus 40+ Women’s Doubles in the Yonex Sunrise All India Masters Ranking Badminton Tournament 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Pujari is a sports person and she is currently deployed at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd in Guwahati.

Besides Pujari and Sinha there are also other sportspersons from Assam who have done exceptionally well in their respective fields.

Assam's Nupur Rajbanshi brought laurels to the state by clinching a gold medal in the senior women's section under 60 kg at the National Kickboxing Championship held in Chandigarh in December last year.

Out of 22 athletes from the Goalpara district who participated in the event, 21 managed to win medals including gold in various disciplines.

''I have been able to achieve this success due to the inspiration of my mother, father, and coach. I trained myself hard to achieve this feat,'' Rajbanshi said.

The athlete also complimented every coach on her success and expressed her desire to participate in international and Olympic-level games in the coming days.

On the other hand, Ujjal Barua, from Assam's Sivasagar district, had clinched the Iron Man title which was held in Mexico in December 2022.

Barua is the nephew of Arjun Bhogeshwar Barua, who won the gold medal in the 800m race at the Asian Games.

He was born in Sivasagar and now he is a resident of California.

''To win the title of 'Ironman,' participants are required to complete a 3.8-kilometer swim, a 180.2 kilometer-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2 kilometre run race in this exact order within 16 hours to bag the title for themselves,'' Barua said while speaking over the Iron Man title.

''I used to practice for 15 hours a week which was divided into each activity such as swimming, biking, and running,'' he added.

Also read: Assam's Sumita Pujari bags gold medal in 40+ Women’s Doubles in Yonex Sunrise badminton tournament