'You are great': Messi embraces Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha after dramatic World Cup clash

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has revealed an emotional exchange with Lionel Messi following his side's FIFA World Cup defeat to Argentina, saying the Argentina captain's words are something he will never forget.

Speaking after the match, Vozinha recalled approaching Messi at full-time and receiving unexpected praise from the Argentine skipper.

"I went up to Messi after the game. He hugged me and said, 'You are great. Your people should be proud of you.' That was incredible for me. Hearing words like that from someone like Leo Messi means a lot to me," Vozinha was quoted as saying by La Tercera.

The veteran goalkeeper also revealed that he asked Messi for his shirt after the match, with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner agreeing to the request.

"I thanked him and said, 'Thank you, Leo. You are the best.' Then I asked if we could swap shirts. Leo said he would give it to me in the tunnels after the interview," he added.

On the pitch, Cabo Verde made a strong start in their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout match and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes. However, Messi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, controlling a diagonal pass from Lisandro Martínez before firing into the roof of the net. The goal was his seventh of the tournament, taking him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Cabo Verde fought back after the interval and equalised just before the hour mark when Mendes set up Deroy Duarte, who finished from a tight angle to score his country's first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout fixture.

Vozinha then produced a string of outstanding saves to deny Messi and keep Cabo Verde in the contest, forcing the match into extra time.

Argentina regained the lead in the 92nd minute when Martínez converted from close range following a corner. Cabo Verde responded again in the 103rd minute as Sidny Lopes Cabral curled home from a difficult angle to make it 2-2.

The decisive goal came in the 111th minute when Messi's corner found Cristian Romero, whose header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before crossing the line.

Cabo Verde nearly forced a penalty shootout late in the match, but Emiliano Martínez made a crucial save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick, securing Argentina's place in the next round.

Argentina advanced to the Round of 16, while Cabo Verde exited the tournament after an impressive debut World Cup campaign that earned widespread praise.