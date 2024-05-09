Former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh has lauded Virat Kohli as the paramount batter of this era, asserting that Kohli merits a World Cup medal more than anyone else. Kohli, aiming for the coveted trophy at the impending ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, is set to compete for the sixth time on the international stage in the T20 format.

Kohli's inaugural appearance in the T20 World Cup dates back to 2012, five years subsequent to India's triumphant campaign in the format's maiden edition. Notably, Kohli's cricketing journey attained new zeniths at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, where he etched his name in history books by amassing the highest tally of runs throughout the tournament.

Despite a perceptible decline in the frequency of his centuries, Kohli's prowess with the bat remains undisputed, as acknowledged by Yuvraj Singh. Speaking in a conversation with the International Cricket Council (ICC), Yuvraj articulated, "He has definitely broken all the records in this era. The best batter of this generation, I feel, in all formats. And I think he is also someone who needs a World Cup Medal. He has one. I'm sure he is not satisfied with one. I think he surely deserves that medal as well."

Furthermore, Yuvraj accentuated Kohli's astute understanding of his game, particularly in high-pressure situations. "I think he understands his game really well," remarked Yuvraj. "He knows if he's there till the end, he is going to win the game for India and he has done that on some big occasions - against Australia in Mohali as well."

Reflecting on Kohli's tactical acumen, Yuvraj elaborated, "Once he had the confidence of chasing and knowing the situation, he knows how to bat in these situations, knows which bowlers to attack, which bowlers to take singles off, when to attack again, handle the pressure and knows when to change his game."