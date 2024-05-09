Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh praised batsman Virat Kohli, calling him the 'best batter of this generation' in all formats, and discussed the unique qualities of the 35-year-old player.



At the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2024, Kohli's career achieved new milestones as he set a record for most runs scored and topped the run charts. Kohli, participating in the T20 World Cup for the sixth time, is focused on securing the coveted trophy.



Yuvraj believes that Kohli, more than anyone, deserves to win the World Cup medal. Having been part of the 2011 World Cup winning team, Yuvraj expressed that Kohli deserves another World Cup medal.



The T20 World Cup has seen some of Kohli's most impressive performances, particularly his memorable performance two years ago at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where he astonished over 90,000 spectators with an unparalleled finish against Pakistan.

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