Cricket sensation Yuvraj Singh's inspiring journey from prodigy to World Cup hero to cancer survivor is being adapted into a biopic film. The project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and co-produced by Ravi Bhagchandka.

The announcement of the biopic aims to bring Singh's extraordinary life to the big screen, honouring the legendary cricketer and his remarkable achievements. The film will celebrate Singh's contributions to cricket, including his unforgettable six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup, and his courageous battle with cancer.

Yuvraj Singh expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honoured that my story will be showcased to millions of my fans across the globe by Bhushan ji and Ravi. Cricket has been my greatest love and source of strength through all the highs and lows. I hope this film inspires others to overcome their own challenges and pursue their dreams with unwavering passion."

Ravi Bhagchandka, who is co-producing the film, reflected on his long-standing friendship with Singh, saying, "Yuvraj has been a dear friend for many years. I'm honoured that he trusted us to translate his incredible cricketing journey into a cinematic experience. Yuvi is not just a world champion but a true legend in every sense of the word."