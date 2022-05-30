While Rajasthan Royals lost in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final to Gujarat Titans on Sunday, their star players Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal were the third and fourth players in IPL history to win the Orange and Purple Caps from the same team, respectively.

It's only the third time in IPL history that the leading run-scorer and highest wicket-taker have both come from the same side.

In 17 matches, the Englishman amassed a total of 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of 149.05. KL Rahul, the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, took second place with 616 runs.

In the 15th edition, Yuzvendra Chahal was awarded the Purple Cap for his 27 wickets at an average of 19.51 with an economy of 7.75 in 17 matches. With 26 wickets, he was followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Michael Hussey of the Chennai Super Kings won the Orange Cap in 2013 with 733 runs, while Dwayne Bravo of the same squad won the Purple Cap with 32 wickets.

Apart from Hardik, it was Shubman Gill who smashed 45 runs and helped his side chase down the modest target of 131 in 18.1 overs.

This event was repeated for the second time in IPL history in 2017, when Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner won the Orange Cap with 641 runs and his teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the Purple Cap with 26 wickets.

In the final match, Hardik Pandya's all-round effort of 34 runs with the bat and a three-wicket haul with the ball powered Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Apart from Hardik, Shubman Gill smashed 45 runs to assist his team reach the modest target of 131 in 18.1 overs.