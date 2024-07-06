Ahead of the Indian cricket team's tour of Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series, from July 6 to 14, at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe's coach Justin Sammons praised Shubman Gill for his records and termed Riyan Parag as a "dangerous player."

India will be captained by Shubman Gill in the absence of the crucial Indian cricketers who have recently returned from the T20 World Cup campaign.

Even though Gill failed to stand out as the captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL, the Zimbabwe opportunity will be huge for him as he will get the chance to showcase his skills.

VVS Laxman, the NCA director, has travelled with the team as head coach.

Zimbabwe’s head coach Justin Sammons said that the Zimbabwe cricket team has studied Riyan Parag and they know how dangerous he was.

“We can see how dangerous Riyan Parag is. He had a great IPL, showed his worth there. Again, another exciting prospect for India. Again, it’s another opportunity for our guys to test themselves against the best,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sammons also lauded Shubman Gill and praised him for his records.

The Zimbabwe coach said that Gill’s records speak for him, further adding, "Shubman is a superb cricketer, I remember first seeing Shubman, I think I was with the Proteas. We were playing that Test series against India. I think it was December 2021. He didn’t get any game time there, but you could see his work ethic and how professional he was in the way he went about his business in the nets during that Test series was something exciting to watch.”