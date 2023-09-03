Heath Streak, a former captain of Zimbabwe, passed away on September 3rd. Before he passed away, the 49-year-old was battling colon and liver cancer. The late cricketer's widow, Nadine Streak, made a statement on her Facebook page to confirm the information.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again,” she wrote.

There were reports that Streak had passed away just a few days prior. Former cricket players like Adam Gilchrist and Anil Kumble tweeted support for him. However, Henry Olonga, a former Zimbabwean bowler, later provided proof that the illustrious player was still alive.

It was discovered in May that Streak was receiving cancer treatment from one of the top physicians in South Africa.