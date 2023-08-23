Zimbabwe cricketer Henry Olonga refuted his own allegation that Heath Streak, a legendary cricketer for Zimbabwe, had passed away by asserting that Streak is well and alive. New tweet from Olonga said that the rumours of Streak's demise were untrue. Olonga withdrew his initial tweet that Streak had passed away after publishing the information that the former Zimbabwe skipper was still alive. After learning of Streak's passing, a lot of Zimbabwean and other international cricketers joined X (previously Twitter). However, everyone was baffled by Olonga's abrupt change of heart.

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga's new tweet read.

I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks. pic.twitter.com/LQs6bcjWSB — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 23, 2023

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...," Olonga posted.

Streak is one of the most decorated cricketers of his time, representing Zimbabwe in 65 Tests, 189 ODIs while scoring 4933 runs and taking 455 wickets for his country across formats. Streak, till date, remains the only player from Zimbabwe with a double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests and 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs. A number of his records still inspire cricketers, not just in Zimbabwe but across the world.

Streak, who was diagnosed as having colon and liver cancer, experienced a decline in health in May, causing his family to admit him right away. Some of his teammates announced his passing on X (previously) Twitter. Henry Olonga, a former Zimbabwean pacer, first announced the news on 'X' earlier.