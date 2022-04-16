In the Chay Gaon Milanpur area on March 17, 2022, 100 vultures and one steppy eagle died. Toxic carbohydrates were discovered to have been employed in the occurrence.

On April 9, 2022, ten vulture poisonings were reported in the Rani area, with three deaths confirmed and seven vultures rescued in serious condition.

On the 15th of April, 36 vultures were poisoned at Niralpur in the Barihat section of Rani Forest for the second time. The Rani Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) team has already lost 24 vultures and recovered 12 with the support of the forest department and the general public.