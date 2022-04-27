The National Cricket Academy is holding a camp in Bengaluru to help players from the north eastern states and the plate group improve their skills under the guidance of famous trainers such as Ashes-winning bowling coach Troy Cooley. Nearly 150 cricketers from the region are attending the camp, where they will have the opportunity to engage with NCA chief and India legend VVS Laxman.

The BCCI aims to make sure that players from Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim receive top-notch coaching and infrastructure to compete with the best local teams.

"The BCCI's programme will provide young and aspiring cricketers with an equitable opportunity to polish their abilities and represent India in a variety of formats. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "NE has immense potential in sports, and the board will leave no stone left to ensure that we are able to tap the best talent for the country."

Cooley, one of the world's most renowned pace bowling coaches, is training the fast bowlers, while Hrishikesh Kanitkar, the U-19 World Cup winning coach, is working with the batters.

Former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule is in charge of the spinners.

While the BCCI has not specified the duration of the camp, it is reported that the NCA has scheduled a number of coaching programmes, including U-19 Zonal Cricket Academy camps, in locations such as Surat and Vijaywada, to mention a few.

150 players (25 from each of the six zones, including the NE and new areas) have been picked for the camp based on their performances up to the quarter-finals of the Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19).