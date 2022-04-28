On Wednesday, two people were killed after a tempo crashed with a truck in Assam's Barpeta district.

According to sources, the tempo was travelling from Barpeta road train station to Bahari hamlet when it crashed near the Chaulkhowa Bridge.

Abul, a resident of Baramara village in Barpeta district, and Inzamul, a resident of Kahikuchi village in Patbaushi, were identified as the two deceased.

In the meantime, seven people were hurt, four of whom were in severe condition, and were transferred to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Jalilur, Jeherul, Hazrat Mulla, Rafiqul, Shahrukh, and Shahjamal are among the injured.

According to sources, these individuals were all employed in Maharashtra and returned to their homes for the EID celebration.