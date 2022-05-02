Fllowing a heavy downpour in the morning, some districts of the city experienced waterlogging, flash floods, and traffic congestion on Monday.

Water accumulation created traffic bottlenecks in areas such as Zoo Road, Chandmari, Dispur, and Hatigaon. However, this is not the first time such an incident has been reported in the city; the same situation has been repeated every year, particularly during the summer, for decades.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Assam and Meghalaya on May 2 and 3.

''Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 02nd May; over Arunachal Pradesh on 02nd & 03rd; over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during 02nd-04th May. Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Tripura 03rd May,'' IMD tweeted.