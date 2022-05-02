Prashant Kishor, a political analyst, hinted on Monday that he would create his own political party in his native state of Bihar, saying it's time for him to go to the people to better understand their problems and the way to "Jan Suraj" (people's good governance).

Kishor had previously joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in 2018, but was expelled due to severe disagreements with Kumar over matters such as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Several times, rumours circulated that he might join the Congress, but the two parties were unable to achieve a final agreement over his proposal to reform the main opposition party.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Jan Suraj-Peoples Good Governance. Beginning from Bihar.”