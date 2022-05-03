On this day last year, Naharkatiya youth leader Tarang Gogoi was elected to the Legislative Assembly as bjp MLA for the first time in the history of Naharkatiya with the confidence and huge support of the people of Naharkatiya. It may be recalled that the winners of the election failed to celebrate socially as the government strictly enforced the rules and regulations due to the ongoing Covid menace across the state at that time.

Instead, MLA Tarang Gogoi started his tireless struggle for the development of the constituency by taking over as MLA. Development of education, roads, health were seen in various fields in the constituency.

Attracted to such initiatives and programmes that have enabled the constituency to gain a special place within the state, thousands of leaders of various political parties have joined the BJP party in Naharkatiya in the last one year. It may be noted that BJP leaders and well wishers in a total of 14 panchayats in the constituency today held special functions to mark the completion of one year of tarang gogoi being elected as MLA in each panchayat.

It is worthy to note that BJP leaders and well wishers in a total of 14 panchayats in the constituency today held special functions to mark the completion of one year of tarang gogoi being elected as MLA in each panchayat. At the events, leaders and well wishers celebrated the anniversary by cutting a cake to celebrate the completion of one year as MLA of Tarang Gogoi and gratefully recalled the various steps taken by the MLA for the development of the constituency in the last one year. It may be recalled that on several of these occasions the MLA himself attended the celebrations by cutting the cake as well as performing Bihu dance, Bihu song etc.

On the other hand, the MLA said that the cooperation extended to him by party leaders and well wishers during his one year development journey further encourages him to continue development work and urged everyone to extend their partner and support in the continuous journey of development of the constituency in the coming days.