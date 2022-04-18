Bhagaban Das, Tripura's Minister of Animal Resources Development, stated that the state administration plans to introduce 12 veterinarian mobile vans to ensure that farmers raising domesticated animals receive fast help.

"The state administration has been pushing commercial animal rearing," Das said at a cow distribution programme in North Tripura district. We're striving to establish a climate in which Tripura may become self-sufficient in the production of milk, eggs, and meat."

Due to geographical limits, farmers in various places are unable to obtain veterinary care. "With this in mind, we're introducing 12 mobile vans that will reach out to farmers and do animal health inspections directly at their doorstep," Das explained.

Thousands of families, according to the Minister, are now making a good livelihood by rearing cattle.

"Animal husbandry gives the state's rural economy a boost. The Tripura minister said, "We should promote it and ensure that people adopt contemporary cow-rearing technologies."

It's worth noting that under a Northeast Council-funded initiative, 49 people received cash assistance as well as hybrid female cows.