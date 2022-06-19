The Assam Rifles troops confiscated 5.58 kilogram of World is Yours (WY) tablets worth Rs. 2.5 crore on Friday in the Khudengthabi area of Tengnoupal district, which borders Myanmar, according to the paramilitary forces.

AR troops from the Tengnoupal battalion seized a vehicle while conducting a routine checking drive at the Khudengthabi checkpost on the Imphal-Moreh route.

On thorough checking, five packages containing the WY tablets were found concealed inside the vehicle, thereby foiling cross-border narcotics smuggling, the rifles said in a statement.

It was also stated that the seized narcotics were handed over to the Moreh police station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the rifles' Phundrei battalion held a motivational lecture at Don Bosco School in Sugnu village, Chandel district, on "efficient use of plastic and its impacts on the environment."

Rohan Agarwal, a "budding Environment Walker who has been going on foot for the past 650 days to create awareness on sustainable living," spoke at the awareness campaign.

The lecture covered the benefits of utilizing plastic and its requirement, as well as the circumstances for using it efficiently and recycling it.