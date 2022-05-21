So far, 25 people have died as a result of floods and landslides in three north-eastern states, with Assam being the hardest hit. According to data released late Friday by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four persons drowned, including two children. The death toll from the accident has now risen to nine. Since May 14, five more people had killed in a series of landslides.

"Around 7.12 lakh people have been displaced across 29 flood-affected districts, with Nagaon in central Assam being the hardest hit." According to an ASDMA official, 74,705 people have been relocated to 234 relief camps so far.

"Rain cuts and a major slump down" were noticed at a dike downstream of the Bogibeel rail-road bridge across the Brahmaputra River, according to a report received by ASDMA from the Water Resources Department's Dibrugarh-based assistant executive engineer.

According to the study, "constant downpour and movement of cattle and large trucks" impacted an area of more than 2 km along the bridge.

The Bogibeel Bridge in eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is regarded vital for connectivity between areas on the northern and southern sides of the Brahmaputra.

At least 20 dykes have been breached across Assam, according to the ASDMA report, and numerous bridges have been washed away or damaged. Several highways have collapsed in or become impassable for vehicles, and 43,090 dwellings in 2,251 flooded communities have been entirely or partially damaged.